Missing Scottish ferries deal document found
An email detailing which Scottish government minister signed off a contract for ferries has been found.
Initially government officials said they could not locate the document.
However, parliament has now been told of an email showing former Transport Minister Derek Mackay approved awarding the contract for two new ferries to Ferguson Marine.
The ferries are expected to be completed five years late, and significantly over budget.
They are likely to cost more than £250m as opposed to the original price of £97m.
An Audit Scotland report said the deal was approved by ministers without normal financial safeguards being in place.
The current Transport Minister, Jenny Gilruth, told MSPs that the email, which has now been published on the government website, "shows that the decision was rightly and properly taken by then transport minister Derek Mackay".
Mr Mackay resigned as finance secretary hours before he was due to deliver the Scottish budget in February 2020.
The SNP launched a disciplinary investigation after he admitted behaving "foolishly" by messaging a 16-year-old boy on social media, and he later resigned from the party.
Ms Gilruth continued: "We said we would continue to look for the document and that is exactly what we have done.
"It was found because a copy of an email chain had been retained by someone in Scottish government finance because the then finance secretary was briefed on the decision."
She said a copy of that email chain - between two officials who had since left the government - had been kept "by chance".