SNP minister Jenny Gilruth and former Labour leader Kezia Dugdale marry
- Published
SNP transport minister Jenny Gilruth and former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale have announced their marriage.
The wedding took place at the Teasses Estate in Ceres, Fife, on Saturday, The Courier newspaper reported.
The couple began dating in 2017, when Ms Dugdale was Scottish Labour leader and Ms Gilruth was a backbench SNP MSP.
In a statement they said: "This was a wonderfully happy day for us, and we were blessed to share it with family and friends."
Congratulations flooded in for the couple on Twitter on Monday.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote "Many congratulations to Jenny and Kez", while Deputy First Minister John Swinney said it was "lovely news", and wished them his warmest congratulations.
Former SNP MSP Mike Russell, who was constitution secretary, said: "It was a wonderful day - congratulations again and every good wish for your future happiness."
Ms Dugdale was Scottish Labour leader from 2015 to 2017 but stepped down as an MSP in 2019 to take up a post as director of the John Smith Centre for Public Service at Glasgow University.
Ms Gilruth worked as a teacher before being elected to the Scottish Parliament in May 2016.
The first minister also highlighted "more lovely wedding news" from over the weekend - sharing a Tweet congratulating SNP MP Mhairi Black on marrying her partner.
More lovely wedding news ❤️❤️ https://t.co/wJJabvy5vk— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 13, 2022