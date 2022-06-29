New restrictions on sale and use of fireworks in Scotland
- Published
New restrictions on the sale and use of fireworks in Scotland have been passed by MSPs.
The legislation will create a licensing scheme and limit the number of days when they can be sold.
Community Safety Minister Ash Regan said the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Bill would reduce distress and injury.
But the Scottish Conservatives warned it would lead to stockpiling and create a "black market".
The new law will only allow fireworks to be bought and used by members of the public at certain times of the year, including Guy Fawkes Day, Hogmanay, Chinese New Year and Diwali.
A new system will mean people must have a licence to buy and use certain fireworks.
It will also become an offence to give fireworks to or buy them for a child.
And councils will be able to establish firework control zones where it will be an offence for them to be used, by either the public or professionals, other than in a display "of essential purposes".
Possession of a firework or other pyrotechnic in a public place without reasonable excuse also becomes an offence.
'Life-changing injuries'
Ms Regan said: "The bill balances the legitimate right to use fireworks and pyrotechnics with the need to protect public safety.
"Without the protection this bill provides many people and animals will continue to be deeply affected by the use and deliberate misuse of fireworks and pyrotechnics.
"Without the additional restrictions proposed by this bill people will continue to suffer life-changing injuries, with many requiring months of physical and psychological aftercare."
But Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Jamie Greene branded the legislation "bonkers and nonsensical".
Mr Greene said while restrictions around the sale of fireworks sound great in theory he was concerned stockpiling and the "white van man scenario" would only make things worse.
He added that the bill "randomly selects certain religious festivals but excludes others".
And he said it would create the "bizarre situation" where people were barred from setting off fireworks in their own garden unless they could afford to hire a company to do it.
Mr Greene told MSPs: "It doesn't regulate online sales nor does it stop people crossing over the border to England for their stash."
'Rushed through'
Scottish Labour's Pauline McNeill also highlighted the risk of people turning to the black market.
She said: "The extent to which the bill was rushed through parliament means we did not get a chance to examine this properly."
But despite its "many flaws" she pledged her party would back it.
Scottish Liberal Democrat Willie Rennie also gave his support, and said the proposals were supported by Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
Mr Rennie said: "This is about making sure everyone can have fun, not those who would misuse our traditions and misuse these fireworks as weapons."
The SNP's Audrey Nicol criticised the Scottish Conservative over their opposition to the bill.
She said: "By failing to support tighter controls on fireworks the Tories have chosen not to protect public safety in our communities, not to reduce the burden on our emergency services and not to support efforts to create a safer Scotland."