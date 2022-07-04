Nicola Sturgeon raises indyref2 plan in call with Boris Johnson
- Published
The prime minister has spoken to Scotland's first minister for the first time since she outlined how she plans to hold a lawful independence referendum.
Nicola Sturgeon raised the issue in a phone call with Boris Johnson.
He said he would respond to her letter on an independence referendum "in due course".
During the call Mr Johnson also thanked Ms Sturgeon for Scotland's contribution to the UK's military aid for Ukraine.
And he raised the prospect of a summit later this year to tackle the cost of living crisis.
Ms Sturgeon wrote to the prime minister last week to ask to negotiate the terms of a section 30 order, which would temporarily transfer the power to hold a referendum from Westminster to Holyrood.
The UK government said it would examine her proposals, but its position was that "now is not the time" for another referendum.
The Supreme Court was also asked to rule on whether the Scottish government has the power to hold a vote without UK government approval.
If it rules that Holyood does not have the power to hold a referendum, Ms Sturgeon said the next general election would be a "de facto referendum".
Following the leaders' conversation on Monday evening, a Scottish government spokesman said Ms Sturgeon made it clear she was "ready and willing" to negotiate a section 30 order.
He added: "[The first minister] reiterated that the absence of a section 30 order will not mean Scotland is refused the democratic right to choose."
The prime minister acknowledged Ms Sturgeon's letter and said he would respond formally in due course.
Earlier, he told the Commons: "I think right now the priorities of the country should be rebuilding after cCovid.
"They should be taking us forward together as a united country, and that's what we want them to do."
Ms Sturgeon proposed 19 October 2023 for another independence referendum, asking the question: "Should Scotland be an independent country?"
The same question was asked during the 2014 vote when Scottish voters backed remaining in the UK by 55% to 45%.
Military aid
The leaders also discussed the UK's military aid to Ukraine during their telephone call.
Scotland has contributed £65m to the £2.3bn UK fund for the war-torn country, and it has also helped to house 6,000 refugees.
The UK has also spent £1.5bn in humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine.
Following their conversation, Mr Johnson tweeted: "I've just spoken to Nicola Sturgeon to herald the success of UK collaboration supporting Ukraine.
"I thanked the Scottish government's £65m contribution in upping the UK's military aid to Ukraine to £2.3bn and efforts to help house 6,000 Ukrainian refugees."
Mr Johnson and Ms Sturgeon also discussed a summit with the leaders of all the UK nations to address the cost of living crisis.
The Scottish government's spokesman added: "The two leaders agreed that a heads of government meeting will take place in the near future to discuss the current cost of living crisis.
"Both governments will work together to develop proposals ahead of that meeting to help those most in need of support."