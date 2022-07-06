Scottish secretary continues to back Boris Johnson as PM
- Published
The Scottish secretary has pledged his support for Boris Johnson as the PM fights for survival following the resignation of two senior cabinet members.
Alister Jack gave his full backing to Mr Johnson, saying the government had a job to do and was getting on with it.
It came after Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid both quit their roles.
They were joined in standing down by several junior government ministers.
Mr Johnson has made it clear he does not intend to leave Number 10, and has appointed Nadhim Zahawi as his new chancellor and Steve Barclay as health secretary.
A Downing Street source told the BBC that the prime minister was determined to continue in office and "deliver what he promised the people" at the last general election.
The majority of Mr Johnson's cabinet have rallied round him - including Mr Jack, Dominic Raab, Michael Gove, Ben Wallace, Liz Truss, Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg.
In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Mr Jack said: "I fully support the prime minister".
The Dumfries and Galloway MP added: "I am sorry to see good colleagues resign, but we have a big job of work to do, and that's what we're getting on with".
His comments continue to leave him in the opposite camp to Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and the vast majority of the party's Scottish MPs and MSPs.
Mr Ross said his views had not changed since he voted against the prime minister in a confidence vote of Tory MPs in the House of Commons last month, which Mr Johnson won by 211 to148.
The current rules mean Mr Johnson cannot face a leadership challenge until June of next year - although his opponents within the Conservative Party are attempting to change that rule.
Many of those opponents believe it is now only a matter of time before Mr Johnson is forced to stand down, with Mr Sunak and Mr Javid both highly critical of him in their resignation letters.
Mr Sunak said the public expected government to be conducted "properly, competently and seriously" while Mr Javid warned the leadership was not "acting in the national interest".
Their resignations came just minutes Mr Johnson admitted in a BBC interview that he made a "bad mistake" in appointing Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip in February despite being aware of misconduct allegations against him.
It followed days of changing responses from No 10 over what exactly Mr Johnson knew about the allegations facing Mr Pincher when he gave him the job.
The row is the latest in a series of controversies to have hit the government in recent months, with many Tory MPs also upset over parties held in Downing Street during lockdown, the response to the cost of living crisis and tax rises.
Scottish Conservative peer Lord Duncan, a former Scotland Office minister, said he believed Mr Johnson would face more resignations, with Tory MPs now facing a choice between "jumping into the lifeboat and paddling furiously away, or clinging to the wreckage".
Opposition leaders have urged other cabinet members to join Mr Sunak and Mr Javid in quitting, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying that "the whole rotten lot" should go.
She tweeted: "Feels like end might be nigh for Johnson - not a moment too soon.
"Notable tho that the resigning ministers were only prepared to go when they were lied to - they defended him lying to public."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was ready for a snap general election, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar saying it was a case of "the sooner the better" for an election to be held.
Mr Sarwar described Mr Sunak and Mr Javid as "rats deserting a sinking ship", adding: "We all know that Boris Johnson is a morally bankrupt and corrupt prime minister, and he is leading a corrupt out-of-touch Tory government".
The next general election is expected to be held in 2024 but could be earlier if Mr Johnson used his powers to call one.
Mr Johnson will come under further pressure later on Wednesday as he faces MPs at Prime Minister's Questions.
He is also due to give evidence to the Liaison Committee - a group of MPs who scrutinise the government's policy and decisions.
Boris Johnson is going nowhere - if it's up to him.
Sources close to the PM have told me this morning that he plans to carry on - and is determined to deliver what he promised people at the last general election.
They argue he has a mandate from that election which means he can stay in office, despite yesterday's turmoil.
But the mood in the Conservative Party is what is going to matter now. Could more ministers decide the game is up and quit? And is the prime minister going to face another confidence vote and be forced out?
The 1922 Committee oversees confidence votes. It is electing its executive in the next few days and that vote has become a proxy for questions over the prime minister's leadership.
The PM's critics are growing in confidence that they can force through a rule change, and perhaps a vote before the summer break starts in a fortnight.
The PM is staying put this morning. But ultimately, it's not just a decision for him.