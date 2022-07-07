Scottish secretary is only territorial minister left in PM's Cabinet
The Wales and Northern Ireland secretaries have quit their roles leaving Scotland as the sole nations representative in the UK Cabinet.
Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack had pledged support for Boris Johnson who has now said he will go.
More than 50 Cabinet ministers, ministers and aides had resigned from the PM's government.
On Wednesday morning Mr Jack insisted that Mr Johnson had a job to do and was getting on with it.
Later in the day, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis resigned his post along with Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.
On Thursday morning Mr Johnson said he would stand down as Conservative Party leader.
A Conservative leadership contest is expected to take place this summer and a new prime minister will be in place in time for the party conference in October.
In the meantime, Mr Johnson will continue at the head of government.
Mr Jack has not yet reacted to news that the PM will leave his position.