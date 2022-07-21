Westminster committee to look at how Scotland is promoted
A Westminster committee is to examine how the UK government promotes Scotland abroad.
The Scottish Affairs Committee will look at the work of UK embassies, as well as the Scotland Office, in promoting the country and its produce.
It will consider what trade deals being negotiated by Westminster will mean for Scotland.
The committee says it is looking for ways to attract more investment.
In addition, the probe will look into the lasting impacts of big events like COP26, which was staged in Glasgow last year.
'International appeal'
Committee chairman, Pete Wishart MP, said Scotland makes significant contributions to the UK economy, from "enormous cultural events to the finest food and drink".
He said: "From whisky and fish to professional services, Scotland routinely punches above its weight on exports.
"The international appeal is there - 40% of Scottish exports, excluding oil and gas, go to countries all around the world, with the remaining 60% going to elsewhere in the UK.
"Our committee will be examining how well Scotland is promoted internationally, particularly to investors that may be considering Scotland as a place to do business."
The committee has called for written submissions to be submitted by September.