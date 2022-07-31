Funding for long Covid scandalous, says Scottish Labour
- Published
The Scottish government has been criticised over the level of funding it has allocated for the treatment of long Covid.
Scottish Labour has described the £10m to be spent over three years as "scandalous".
However, ministers insist it will be targeted to where it will make the biggest difference.
A government spokesman said it had established a long Covid strategic network, bringing experts together.
It is thought more than 150,000 people in Scotland are living with long Covid.
But Scottish Labour's health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, described that amount as a betrayal to patients when compared with spending elsewhere.
She pointed out that the UK government had allocated £224m to support assessment, treatment and rehabilitation.
And Ms Baillie added that NHS England was planning to spend £90m on long Covid this financial year alone.
She said: "We know that thousands of Scots are living with long Covid and we have heard heart-breaking testimony from young people who have had their lives torn apart by this condition.
"GPs are just operating a revolving door where they try and refer people on but it ends up that they're back at square one. Health boards were told to apply for funding but many have got a fraction of the funding that they need.
"It is simply scandalous that this SNP government has failed to match the level of support for long Covid sufferers in the rest of the UK."
'Not enough'
A spokesperson from Long Covid Scotland said: "Long Covid Scotland fully supports Scottish health boards in developing and delivering a clear clinical pathway for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with long Covid.
"However, it is clear that the current level of identified Scottish government funding will not be enough.
"Long Covid Scotland continues to urge the Scottish government to appropriately support and fund health and social care in Scotland to provide accessible, appropriate and meaningful care and support for all adults, children and young people in Scotland living with long Covid."
A spokesperson from Long Covid Kids added: "Sadly, families new to our support services in 2022 report facing similar difficulties accessing health and social care as those who sought care and support in 2020.
"With increasing numbers in our support services, it is clear that this is an ongoing and escalating situation that requires urgent action."
A Scottish government spokesman said: "We have established a long Covid strategic network bringing together clinical experts, NHS boards, third-sector organisations and those with lived experience to guide how we plan and design care and ensure our £10m long Covid Support Fund is targeted at the areas where additional support can make the biggest difference.
"We recognise the impact that long Covid can have on peoples' health and wellbeing. Given the range of symptoms which can be involved, we know there's no one-size fits all response and our approach is to support people with long Covid to access care and support in a setting that is appropriate and as close to their home as practicable."