Truss says best to ignore attention-seeking Sturgeon
- Published
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has claimed it is best to ignore "attention seeker" Nicola Sturgeon.
The foreign secretary criticised Scotland's first minister before ruling out a second independence referendum.
Speaking at a hustings event in Exeter, Ms Truss described herself as "a child of the Union", having spent some of her youth living in Paisley.
She added: "I really believe we're a family and we're better together."
Tory party members then cheered and applauded as she said: "I think the best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her.
"She's an attention seeker, that's what she is.
"What we need to do is show the people of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales what we're delivering for them and making sure that all of our government policies apply right across the United Kingdom."
Ms Truss later replied "no, no, no" when asked about whether she would support another independence referendum in Scotland if she becomes prime minister.
Scotland's deputy first minister John Swinney said Ms Truss's comments were "completely and utterly unacceptable".
He told BBC Scotland's The Nine programme: "People in Scotland, whatever their politics, will be absolutely horrified by the obnoxious remarks that Liz Truss has made tonight.
"I think Liz Truss has with one silly, intemperate intervention fundamentally undermined the argument that she tries to put forward that Scotland somehow can be fairly and well treated at the heart of the United Kingdom."
Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak are vying to win over Conservative Party members, whose votes will determine which of them will become the next Tory leader and British prime minister.