Government tells councils to improve staff pay to avert strikes
- Published
Stand-in Finance Secretary John Swinney has called on Scotland's councils to improve their pay offer to staff.
The deputy first minister, who is covering Kate Forbes' maternity leave, said he expected local authorities to match the £140m extra pledged by the Scottish government for pay rises.
A 2% deal has been rejected by staff at schools, nurseries and waste and recycling centres.
It comes as new strike dates were set by GMB Scotland and Unison.
Refuse workers will walk out between Friday 26 and Monday 29 August and from Wednesday 7 to Friday 10 September.
The action affects Aberdeen City, Angus, Dundee, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, Falkirk, Glasgow, Inverclyde, Highland, Midlothian, Orkney, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, West Lothian, Perth and Kinross and North Lanarkshire.
On Thursday Unite announced 1,500 members would strike from 24 to 31 August.
Action was already confirmed by GMB members at the City of Edinburgh Council waste and recycling service from Thursday 18 to Tuesday 30 August.
Mr Swinney told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme he wanted to avoid industrial action.
He said: "I have listened and I announced an extra £140m of new money to go into local government on a recurring basis to support a higher pay award for members of staff.
"That is money I will have to take from another part of the Scottish government. When local government came to me for additional money they recognised it was not an issue for the Scottish government to solve in its entirety. It is a partnership.
"I would expect local government to match that."
Mr Swinney said that some councils had already budgeted on a higher pay offer than the one on the table.
"Some have budgeted on 3% and have offered 2%. I have put £140m on table which puts the offer even higher," he said.
"We need local authorities to make an enhanced offer to employees."
He added that councils had to look at "every possible area of finance" including reserves and other funding streams to put together an improved offer.
And he stressed that according to the Scottish Fiscal Commission, the Scottish government's overall budget was cut in real terms by the UK government and that within that budget, councils were given a "strong financial settlement".
The UK government says Scotland has been granted record funding levels.
A meeting of Cosla council leaders was paused a week ago to enable members to gather more information.
They were due to reconvene on Friday.
Ahead of that, the leader of East Renfrewshire Council, Owen O'Donnell, said it would be difficult to avert strikes unless the Scottish government offered more cash to councils to pay for salary rises.
He said: "He needs to double the amount he previously offered at least.
"Councils are under a huge amount of pressure. We have been squeezed for the past 15 years and we have got nothing else to give.
"He needs to open up the purse strings and get cash into councils so we can pay our workers fair pay."
It comes a day after the Scottish government announced an emergency budget review for Scotland in response to the growing cost of living crisis.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also chaired the country's Resilience Committee to discuss urgent measures to mitigate rising prices impacting people and businesses.
'Anger and fear'
GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway said: "Unless Cosla and the Scottish government make a significantly improved pay offer, more strikes will start across councils in just a few weeks.
"Both parties are squabbling while more of our members struggle with debt, fuel poverty, and hunger, exposing a huge gulf between politics and frontline workers. This is only increasing anger and fear among our members - anger over the lack of value shown to them and fear about what winter will bring in this cost of living crisis."
Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland's head of local government said: "This is the first wave of strike action which will only escalate if a significantly improved pay offer is not forthcoming.
"Strike dates for schools and early years workers will be confirmed in the coming days.
"The responsibility for this action lies squarely with the Scottish government and Cosla, neither of whom seem to have grasped the gravity of this situation. They have had months to sort this out but all we seem to get is dither and delay."