Labour retakes North Lanarkshire council after SNP leader quits
- Published
Labour has retaken North Lanarkshire Council from the SNP three months after it changed hands in May's election.
The SNP had installed Jordan Linden, 27, as leader following gains at the polls, but he resigned last month amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Labour retook power by a single vote at a meeting of the council on Thursday.
One SNP councillor defected to vote with Labour's amendment, which saw Jim Logue reinstalled as council leader just 84 days after being ousted.
The SNP gained three seats in May's election, before Mr Linden resigned over harassment accusations published in the Sunday Mail newspaper.
In a statement, he said that he had never "approached any personal interaction with ill intent", but accepted his behaviour at a party in 2019 had caused "a sense of discomfort".
Mr Linden added that the press coverage had affected his mental health and that he did not want there to be any distraction to the work of the council.
A meeting was held on Thursday to choose a new leader, with the SNP expected to have the votes to remain in power as Mr Linden has stayed on as a councillor.
The SNP nominated its new group leader Tracey Carragher to lead the council, but saw its motion defeated by Labour by a single vote.
The Labour amendment supporting Mr Logue as leader was backed by the council's five Conservative members, one from the British Unionist Party, and Michael Coyle - who was returned as an SNP councillor in May.
Mr Logue said it was a privilege to return to the post, and that "it is clear that there is much to do quickly".
He said: "I am determined to lead an administration which serves all the people of North Lanarkshire, and the most important part of that at this point is ensuring we are doing everything we can to mitigate the cost of living crisis for our residents."