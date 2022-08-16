Nicola Sturgeon to convene summit on energy costs
Nicola Sturgeon will convene a summit on improving advice and support for people struggling with energy bills.
The summit will consider what action can be taken by government, energy companies and the third sector to help people and businesses access advice and get support with debt issues.
It will be attended by energy supply companies and consumer groups.
The summit will take place ahead of Ofgem's next energy price cap announcement on 26 August.
It follows last week's meeting of the Scottish government resilience committee on the cost of living crisis.
Scotland's major energy suppliers, including Scottish Power, OVO Energy, Centrica, Octopus and E.ON, will attend, as well as industry bodies and anti-poverty groups such as the Poverty Alliance and Energy Action Scotland.
The Scottish government estimates that 906,000 or 36% of all households will be in fuel poverty in October 2022, based on an Ofgem price cap of £2,800.
The first minister said it was "an incredibly unsettling time for households and energy consumers across Scotland" and the Scottish government would do everything it could to support those affected.
"There is a not a single solution to this problem and government, industry and the third sector in Scotland needs to work collaboratively together to ensure the right support is in place for householders and businesses during this challenging winter," she said.
However, she added that it "remains the case" that the powers and resources needed to tackle this emergency on the scale required lie with the UK government.
She said: "Only the UK government can access and make available resources on the scale required. They need to take action, now."
Boris Johnson has agreed to talks between the UK and devolved governments over the cost of living crisis, but no date has been set for the discussions.
'Lives at risk'
Peter Kelly, director of The Poverty Alliance, said households were "terrified" of what the colder months would bring and without further action the likelihood was that "lives and life chances will be at risk".
"The situation could scarcely be more urgent," he said.
"But it is a situation we can do something about, by taking action to protect people most at risk of poverty and deeper hardship. It is that much-needed and urgent action that we are hoping the summit can bring about."
Energy Action Scotland chief executive Frazer Scott welcomed the first minister's action in gathering energy companies to talk about how best to support households struggling to afford spiralling energy bills.
He said: "Fuel poverty will affect over one million Scottish households this winter, requiring urgent intervention focused on targeting those most in need.
"Cold, damp homes affect health and wellbeing and will put thousands of lives at risk as well as adding additional pressure to the NHS, making this a vital intervention for Scotland."