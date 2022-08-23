School and nursery staff to strike over pay
- Published
School and nursery staff in nine Scottish council areas are to go on strike for three days next month in a row over pay, it has been confirmed.
Unison said its members would strike on 6, 7 and 8 of September after talks with council body Cosla failed to reach an agreement.
The move will see staff in schools and early years centres join Unison waste and recycling workers who have already started strike action.
