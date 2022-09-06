Nicola Sturgeon expected to announce Scottish rent freeze
- Published
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce a rent freeze for public and private rented properties to help people struggling with rising bills.
The first minister is to set out her plans for the year to come, with a focus on the cost of living crisis.
This will include raising the Scottish Child Payment to £25 per week, applying to 400,000 under-16s from 14 November.
And BBC Scotland understands a system of rent controls will also be introduced to shield household budgets.
This would be similar to measures introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, and which Scottish Labour had been pushing for in recent months.
Ms Sturgeon is also expected to call on new Prime Minister Liz Truss to act swiftly to tackle spiralling costs, while warning that inflation limits the ability of the Scottish government to deliver a full range of policies.
The plans are part of the first minister's annual Programme for Government speech, which comes at the start of each new year at Holyrood.
She has pledged to take "evey action within the financial means and legisative powers at our disposal" towards tackling the "humanitarian crisis" of rising household costs.
A key part of this is the Scottish Child Payment, a weekly payment to families who are in reciept of certain benefits.
The payment is to be increased to £25 per child from 14 November, at which point the scheme is also to be expanded to eligible under-16s - meaning more than 400,000 could benefit.
Ms Sturgeon said the payment was "the most ambitious child poverty reduction measure in the UK".
BBC Scotland also understands that a rent freeze - applying both to local authority and private rented properties - will be part of the announcement.
The government consulted on plans in December 2021 which would have included a national system of rent controls and a ban on evictions during winter.
Ministers want to set up a regulator for the private rented sector by the end of the current Holyrood term, and plans could be brought forward in light of the current crisis.
About 37% of households in Scotland rent their homes, with 14% of them private rented, 14% owned by local authorities and 10% homes for social rent provided by housing associations.
Scottish Labour had previously pushed the government to introduce a rent freeze, and has called for emergency legislation to be introduced to support people struggling.
Deputy leader Jackie Ballie said people were facing "the greatest cost of living crisis in living memory" and urged minsters to be "proactive" and use Holyrood's powers.
The Scottish Conservatives have also called for an "extensive support package" for Scots, saying the government should reallocate the £20m committed to a fresh independence referendum in the last budget.
Leader Douglas Ross said: "It's essential that both the UK and Scottish governments work together to help ease the unprecedented burden on household budgets."
This is not going to be a normal programme for government.
Usually at this stage in a parliamentary term, the first minister would be setting out expansive plans for future reforms, with a wide-ranging slate of legislation delivering on manifesto pledges.
But this year, in the teeth of a growing cost of living crisis, there is going to be a deliberate attempt to focus in on the immediate problems facing households and businesses.
A decision was taken at the most recent meeting of cabinet to slash the overall size of the programme, with the document apparently going from about 160 pages to closer to 40.
This is in part a move to underline how seriously and single-mindedly the government is taking the task of tackling rising costs and bills.
It is also a reflection of the fact that inflation is making it increasingly expensive for ministers to do things. There will be more from John Swinney on that later in the week, with the government looking to tighten its own belt amid spiralling prices.