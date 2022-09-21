Tories axe aide's job offer over CV row
- Published
The Scottish Conservatives have withdrawn a job offer to a man accused of inventing parts of his CV.
Craig Paterson had been appointed as the party's new head of research with a note describing him as having been a "senior political adviser" to former Scottish Labour leader Jim Murphy.
But Mr Murphy said that he had "never knowingly met this guy let alone employed him".
The Tories said the offer was withdrawn after "new information came to light."
Mr Paterson declined to comment when approached by BBC Scotland.
This story caught my attention. I have never knowingly met this guy let alone employed him in any role, ever.— Jim Murphy (@glasgowmurphy) September 20, 2022
A bizarre fantasy from the Scottish Tories. pic.twitter.com/3vqPbwsXty
It is understood Mr Paterson got the job after going through two rounds of interviews and his appointment was announced to staff in an email from party leader Douglas Ross which described him as "having once been a key part of Scottish Labour's operations".
This story was first reported by The Times.
The research role is one of a number of senior vacancies in the Scottish Conservatives' backroom team.
When asked about Mr Paterson's job offer, a party spokesman said: "We will no longer be hiring this person after new information came to light."