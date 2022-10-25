First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set to speak to new PM Rishi Sunak
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to speak to new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later, BBC Scotland understands.
The call will come just hours after Mr Sunak formally succeeded Liz Truss.
Last month Ms Sturgeon revealed she had not had a phone call with Ms Truss more than a month after she became prime minister.
But Mr Sunak will have a conversation with the first minister before the end of his first day in office.
Earlier, the new prime minister confirmed that Alister Jack will continue in his role as Secretary of State for Scotland.
Mr Sunak - the UK's third prime minister since September - announced his new cabinet shortly after being appointed as prime minister by King Charles.
This included Jeremy Hunt remaining as Chancellor, James Cleverly as foreign secretary, Ben Wallace as defence secretary and Suella Braverman returning as home secretary.