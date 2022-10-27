SNP minister resigns over gender recognition plans
- Published
An SNP minister has resigned over Scottish government plans to make it easier for someone to change their legally-recognised gender.
Ash Regan quit as community safety minister, saying her conscience would not allow her to support the plans.
Her resignation came ahead of the proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act facing their first vote at Holyrood.
SNP MSPs had been instructed by the party to support the proposals.
The bill aims to speed up the time it takes to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) and drops the requirement for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.
It also lowers the age for obtaining a GRC from 18 to 16.
The Scottish government argues the change would make the process simpler and less traumatic, but the proposals are controversial with some arguing it would undermine women's rights and safety.
The SNP could be facing one of its biggest-ever rebellions in government at Holyrood - although there isn't a high bar to cross for what has always been an extremely disciplined party.
A number of MSPs are expected to vote against the plans, in defiance of the SNP whip; the government hopes this will be held to single figures, even with Ms Regan as a figurehead.
Ms Sturgeon's rather icy response to her resignation letter might underline that whipping efforts are being cranked up a notch behind the scenes.
The first minister said concerns had not been raised ahead of the vote, although Ms Regan was one of 15 SNP parliamentarians who signed a letter urging the government not to "rush" gender reforms in 2019.
Two other signatories are also current ministers - but business minister Ivan McKee is not expected to rebel and Kate Forbes, the country's finance secretary, is away on maternity leave.
The bill is still all but certain to pass, and ministers want to get it through parliament as quickly as possible in a bid to put this debate to bed - this resignation underlines that it may continue to rumble on regardless.
Ms Regan was one of 15 senior SNP politicians - including current finance secretary Kate Forbes and business minister Ivan McKee - who signed a letter in 2019 urging the Scottish government not to "rush" into "changing the definition of male and female".
In her resignation letter, Ms Regan said: "I have considered the issue of Gender Recognition Reform very carefully over some time. I have concluded that my conscience will not allow me to vote with the government at the Stage 1 of the Bill this afternoon.
"Consequently, I am writing to resign my position in the Scottish Government as Minister for Community Safety. I have greatly valued the opportunity over the last few years to work in government with colleagues to build a better Scotland."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she accepted the resignation, but noted that Ms Regan had not previously raised concerns.
She said: "I note that at no stage have you approached me - or indeed the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice - to raise your concerns about the Gender Recognition Reform Bill or the vote this evening.
"However, in circumstances in which a minister is unable to support the government, it is the case that the only options available are resignation ahead of the vote or dismissal thereafter. I therefore accept your resignation."
The bill is expected to pass its first vote at Holyrood, with Labour, the Scottish Greens and the Scottish Liberal Democrats supporting the proposals. The Scottish Conservatives have allowed their MSPs a free vote, and most are expected to vote against.