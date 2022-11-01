National Care Service costs significantly understated, says spending watchdog
- Published
The Scottish government's estimated costs for a new National Care Service are likely to be significantly understated, Audit Scotland has said.
The spending watchdog has highlighted a number of concerns about the service which would make ministers accountable for adult social care in Scotland.
The government initially said it could cost up to £0.5bn to deliver.
By mid-October, Scottish Parliament researchers estimated the bill over five years to be £664m to £1.261bn.
In a written submission to parliament, Audit Scotland has highlighted issues with pensions, VAT changes, capital investment and health board transition costs, which could see the final total increase further.
It says "a number of costs associated with the measures... have yet to be assessed" and that "the potential for additional cost is significant".
The proposed National Care Service is currently the subject of a bill making its way through parliament.
It would see the setting-up of a series of care boards that operate in the same way as health boards, with Scottish ministers directly responsible.
It means local authorities would no longer run social care services, while aiming to support people in their own homes or among family, friends and community wherever possible.
'Power grab'
The Scottish government has touted the move as potentially the most significant since the creation of the NHS.
However, opposition parties and union leaders have described it as a government "power grab" and an "all-out assault on local democracy".
Some SNP MSPs have also been publicly critical, with Kenneth Gibson saying the policy "seemed like a sledgehammer to crack a nut" if it does not provide the funding to address issues in the healthcare sector.
His party colleague Michelle Thomson also said she had "no confidence whatsoever" that the service's financial memorandum represents any level of accuracy or value for money.
Holyrood's finance and public administration committee has begun hearing evidence from health and social care bosses, as well as Audit Scotland's audit director Mark Taylor.
Audit Scotland's submission ahead of Tuesday's session says: "There are a number of costs associated with the measures set out in the bill that have yet to be assessed.
"The Scottish government has recognised this, providing a broad description of the anticipated cost and the difficulty in assessing it at this stage.
"In some of these, the potential for additional cost is significant and, taken together, it is likely that the overall cost of the measures will be significantly above the amounts."
It adds: "As these uncertainties are resolved, the Scottish government should be in a position to produce more refined cost estimates.
"However, these would not receive further scrutiny as decisions would be reflected in secondary legislation, which would not have an associated financial memorandum."
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf previously said the creation of a National Care Service for Scotland would end the "postcode lottery" in the sector.
The service was proposed after an independent review into the future of adult social care triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.