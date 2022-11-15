Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
- Published
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted.
The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential.
The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then.
But research by a campaign group suggested that a more realistic estimate was between 4% and 6%.
Lorna Slater, the government's circular economy minister, told Holyrood that the 25% figure was "now out of date" after being questioned about its accuracy by a Conservative MSP.
Ms Slater, a Scottish Green MSP, insisted that ministers had "understood that the statistic was accurate at the time that they cited it".
She added: "Now that it has come to our attention that it is not, we are working to update statistics on how our offshore wind potential compares to other countries.
"This does not change the fact that Scotland already has an important offshore wind sector, and we have huge potential to grow this and become a global leader, with over 40 gigawatts of potential offshore wind developments already in the pipeline."
Researchers from These Islands, which opposes Scottish independence, said the 25% figure had been included in Alex Salmond's speech to the SNP conference in 2012 and the Scottish government's White Paper ahead of the independence referendum in 2014.
They added: "Since then it has become an SNP mantra: frequently cited in debates at Holyrood and the House of Commons, and a key message in campaigning material from the SNP, Yes Scotland, and Believe in Scotland.
"In March 2022 the 25% claim was prominently cited in Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy Kate Forbes' National Strategy for Economic Transformation, and just last month it was heavily promoted in a report commissioned by Ian Blackford for the SNP Westminster Parliamentary Group."
Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr accused ministers of "putting out dodgy data" and claimed that civil servants had warned the Scottish government "several years ago" that the 25% figure was not correct.
The incorrect statistic had been repeated by seven different government ministers over the years, he added.
Mr Kerr said: "The bogus statistic which civil servants and ministers knew was wrong has been repeated ad nauseum.
"This chamber has heard it either here or in the course of their duties from First Minister Sturgeon, Deputy First Minister Swinney, Minister Todd, Minister McPherson, Minister Robertson, Minister Matheson and Minister Slater."
Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur also accused Scottish ministers of "cooking the books" in citing the statistic, adding: "It does the renewables sector no favours because misleading and misrepresentation undermine the industry's endeavour".