Stephen Flynn elected as new SNP leader at Westminster
- Published
Stephen Flynn has been elected as the SNP's new Westminster leader following the resignation of Ian Blackford.
The Aberdeen South MP defeated Alison Thewliss - who is seen as being closer to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - by 26 votes to 17 in a vote of the party's MPs.
Mr Blackford announced last week that he was standing down amid rumours that Mr Flynn was plotting to replace him.
Mr Flynn will face Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.
He has already said that he will appoint Mhairi Black as his deputy.
Mr Flynn, 34, had initially been expected to be the only candidate to replace Mr Blackford, who was also regarded as being a close ally of Ms Sturgeon.
But Ms Thewliss unexpectedly threw her hat in the ring after sources close to Mr Flynn were quoted in the media as saying he intended to replace much of the party's front bench team in the Commons.
There has also been speculation that he could return Joanna Cherry - an outspoken critic of Ms Sturgeon - to a prominent role.
Mr Flynn said SNP MPs would be "relentlessly focused on standing up for Scotland's interests and our democratic right to decide our future in an independence referendum" under his leadership.
He added: "Families across Scotland are paying a devastating price under Westminster control, with Brexit, austerity cuts and the Tory cost of living crisis hammering household budgets.
"SNP MPs will work harder than ever to hold the Tory government to account - and make the case that independence is the essential route to safety, fairness and prosperity for Scotland."
Ms Sturgeon tweeted that Mr Flynn and Ms Black would make a "truly formidable team" and said she was looking forward to working with them both.
The SNP is currently the third-largest party in the House of Commons with 44 MPs.
Who is Stephen Flynn?
Mr Flynn was born in Dundee and raised in the city and in nearby Brechin.
He studied politics at Dundee University before moving to Aberdeen - although he still travels back down the A90 to support Dundee United.
His hip gave way when he was a teenager, and he spent 17 years in "constant pain" and facing a "daily physical and mental battle" until eventually having replacement surgery in September 2020.
He was elected to Aberdeen City Council in a by-election in 2015, and served as the SNP's group leader from 2016 until he became an MP in 2019 when he took Aberdeen South from the Conservatives.
His son Leo was born three days after the election.
Mr Flynn's maiden speech in the Commons saw him warn Conservative members that "we will not forget, and we will not forgive this government", adding: "Scotland rejects your austerity and Scotland rejects your Brexit, just as Scotland rejected your prime minister."
He became a prominent member of the so-called Tuesday Club of male SNP MPs who regularly met for five-a-side football, beer and curry nights.
He has previously opposed imposing an windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms - a policy enthusiastically backed by party leader Nicola Sturgeon - over the potential impact on jobs in Aberdeen.
He had been linked to the leadership role for some time, with newspaper reports claiming he was "on manoeuvres" to oust Mr Blackford - which he denied at the time.
However Ms Sturgeon has insisted that the change of leadership at Westminster was "not a coup".