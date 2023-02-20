Kate Forbes announces bid to become first minister
- Published
Finance secretary Kate Forbes has announced she will run for the SNP leadership following Nicola Sturgeon's resignation last week.
Ms Forbes is to cut short her maternity leave to take part in the contest to replace Ms Sturgeon as first minister.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former minister Ash Regan have already confirmed they will stand.
Angus Robertson, the constitution secretary, has ruled himself out of the race to lead the party.
He tweeted: "As the father of two very young children the time is not right for me and my family to take on such a huge commitment."
Ms Forbes - the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch - promised a "competent leadership to deliver independence" at the heart of her pitch.
She said it was time to "unleash the full talent of the SNP, the wider Yes movement and the country at large" as she pledged to stand on a ticket of competent leadership to deliver independence.
"The nation and the Yes movement are at a major crossroads," Forbes said: "The choices we make in the next few weeks will have a profound impact on our future and our children's future.
"I cannot sit back and watch our nation thwarted on the road to self-determination. Our small, independent neighbours enjoy wealthier, fairer, and greener societies - and so can we."
She added: "We need somebody who voters can trust, who has integrity and commitment. I am that leader - and I want to lead the party into better days."
The 32-year-old, who was on maternity leave after giving birth to her daughter Naomi in August, is expected to announce plans for her leadership bid over the coming days.
'Very real and authentic'
Business Minister Ivan McKee said he would back the "hugely talented" Ms Forbes.
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I think Kate is a hugely talented individual, I've had the pleasure of working with her over the past seven years and seen first-hand what she is able to deliver, her focus on the things that are important to Scotland and her ability to engage with people on a very real and authentic level and persuade them of her case.
"And I think those talents, to be able to deliver excellent public services, a strong economy, a green economy for Scotland and to be able to persuade people of the case for the SNP and for independence, are exactly the assets we need in a leader."
Ms Forbes has been seen as a potential successor to Nicola Sturgeon, having been thrust into the limelight by having to step in and deliver the Scottish budget in 2020 after her predecessor Derek Mackay resigned in disgrace.
But some critics have said the Free Church of Scotland member could be at odds with the wider party on some social issues, including the gender reforms blocked by the UK government.
Leadership rival Ms Regan said she was "utterly appalled" by attacks on her "great friend" because of her faith.
Candidates have until Friday to secure 100 nominations from at least 20 local branches to secure their place on the ballot. The winner is due to be announced on 27 March.
The SNP is about to see a generational shift. There had been attempts to persuade veteran nationalists like John Swinney and Angus Robertson to stand.
Both have ruled themselves out. The three candidates who are running are from a different era; when the SNP were in power at Holyrood and independence was a central debate in Scottish life.
That doesn't mean there isn't experience among them; Humza Yousaf has been a minister for years, Kate Forbes holds one of the key jobs in the Scottish cabinet.
But as one senior SNP figure put it to me: "It's a shift in the SNP. It moves on to a new cast list"