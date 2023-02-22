Criticism of Kate Forbes not about faith, John Swinney says
- Published
Criticism of Kate Forbes over her views on issues such as gay marriage has nothing to do with faith, Scotland's deputy first minister has said.
John Swinney said he profoundly disagreed with Ms Forbes despite also having "deep religious faith".
He questioned whether it would be appropriate for someone with her views to be SNP leader.
But he stopped short of calling for Ms Forbes to quit the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon.
Mr Swinney has been standing in for Ms Forbes as Scotland's finance secretary while she was on maternity leave following the birth of her daughter last year.
A campaign source told the BBC that she intends to "fight on" and that any speculation she is going to pull out of the contest is wrong.
Ms Forbes is expected to take time out of the media spotlight on Wednesday as she attempts to reset her campaign for the SNP leadership following controversy over a series of interviews she gave on Monday and Tuesday.
Several key backers withdrew their support after she made clear she would not have voted for gay marriage if she had been an MSP in 2014.
She also said that she personally considers it "wrong" for children to be born outside marriage because of her faith as a member of the Free Church of Scotland, which opposes abortion and same-sex marriage.
Ms Forbes has said that people should not be excluded from political office because they are a member of a particular faith.
And she said she would "defend to the hilt everybody's right in a pluralistic and tolerant society to live and to love free of harassment and fear".
It is understood Ms Forbes has brought in a media adviser as part of her effort to reshape her campaign.
Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Swinney pointed out that several churches - including the Church of Scotland - conduct gay marriages.
He said: "All of the debate that has been aired about Kate Forbes' position for me has got absolutely nothing to do with Kate's faith.
"I'm a man of deep Christian faith but I do not hold the same views as Kate has set out in the course of the last couple of days.
"Kate is perfectly entitled to express her views, but party members are equally entitled to decide if someone who holds those views would be an appropriate individual to be SNP leader and first minister."
Former SNP MSP Dave Thompson - who held the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch seat before Ms Forbes - said the country was "going down a very dangerous road" if people with particular views could not hold political office.
Mr Thompson, the convenor of Christians for Independence, added: "Angela Merkel voted against gay marriage even though it was passed by her parliament. The principle is exactly the same.
"Kate has said she would not impose her views on others. I think she can win and I think she will."
The Free Church of Scotland said it was composed of people "from all political persuasions, some of whom will not share Kate's politics, particularly over an independent Scotland".
And it said it was concerned at the level of "anti-Christian intolerance which has been displayed on social media, and by some political and media commentators".
A spokesperson said: "It is lamentable that Kate's honest adherence to simple traditional values would, for some, disqualify her from contributing to the public good of Scotland.
"Kate Forbes is standing on the basis of her policies - the fact that she is being criticised for her Christian convictions shows a level of bigotry that has no place in a pluralistic and diverse society."
Ms Forbes' rivals to replace Nicola Sturgeon are Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf and the former community safety minister, Ash Regan, who has announced plans to formally launch her campaign on Friday.
Both Mr Yousaf and Ms Regan have said they back gay marriage - although Mr Yousaf was absent when the final vote on legalising it was held in 2014 despite supporting it at an earlier stage.
Mr Swinney, a former leader of the SNP who had been tipped by some to stand again, has not yet openly backed any of the three candidates in the contest despite speculation he might endorse Mr Yousaf.
He said he would wait until nominations close on Friday before considering whether to "say any more" in the contest.
He also said there was no prospect of him entering the leadership race as the party needed some "fresh perspective".
Some in the SNP have been encouraging the social security minister, Ben Macpherson, to make a late entry into the contest but he has decided against doing so.
Nominations close on Friday and the winner will be announced on Monday 27 March.