SNP leadership contest: Media excluded from hustings events
- Published
The SNP has confirmed that the hustings events to choose its next leader will be held behind closed doors.
The BBC, STV, ITN and Sky have joined together to challenge the SNP's decision to prevent media access.
Nine events are planned over the coming weeks for party members to hear from the three leadership candidates - Ash Regan, Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf.
The party has said these will be a media-free "safe space" for members to ask questions of the candidates.
The Society of Editors called the decision "outrageous" given the contest will also decide the next first minister.
Dawn Alford, its executive director, said there was "a clear and unequivocal public interest" in the media's ability to report on the hustings to "provide proper scrutiny of the candidates for the benefit of the public".
She called on the SNP's national executive committee (NEC), which is organising the leadership contest, to reverse the decision.
The first of the nine planned hustings is scheduled to take place at Cumbernauld Theatre on Wednesday. Most venues will accommodate only a few hundred people.
Ms Forbes called for the regional hustings to be webcast live online so more of the SNP's membership of around 100,000 can access them.
The leadership candidate also said the media should be given access to report on the proceedings.
"I don't believe any of the candidates have anything to hide," she said. "In fact it would give us a platform to set a positive example for how to have respectful, informed and varied debate," she said.
Ms Forbes, Ms Regan and Mr Yousaf are competing to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and first minister.
The ballot of SNP members, which will use a single transferrable vote system, opens on 13 March and the winner will be announced on 27 March.
The Scottish Conservatives called the media blackout of the hustings "cowardly and paranoid", saying it was a "misguided decision that the SNP should rethink urgently".
"The SNP are desperate for their internal civil war to be conducted in private, rather than airing their dirty linen in public," added party chairman Craig Hoy.
"This is nothing short of a disgrace when a new SNP leader - and ultimately first minister - will be in place in just a few weeks' time."
Labour MP Ian Murray said it was "vital that proper scrutiny takes place in a transparent contest".
In an open letter to SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, Mr Murray pointed out that "even the Tory leadership election last year allowed the press and public to participate".
"It is completely unacceptable that such an important contest can be conducted in secrecy, with the people of Scotland given no say whatsoever in choosing their next leader," he added.
An SNP spokesman defended the decision to bar the media access, saying party members were "the lifeblood of our party and our movement".
"It is the members who will be voting for the next leader of the party, so the SNP NEC has designed the party hustings as a safe space for members to ask questions of the three candidates," the spokesman added.
Meanwhile, Business Minister Ivan McKee is no longer running Ms Forbes' leadership campaign.
Mr McKee, who was one of the finance secretary's earliest and most prominent backers, is understood to have stepped back from the role due to his ministerial commitments.
Ms Forbes' campaign is now being managed by SNP backbench MSP Michelle Thomson.