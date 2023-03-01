SNP leadership: BBC Scotland to host debate on 14 March
The SNP leadership candidates will take part in an hour-long debate on BBC Scotland, it has been announced.
A special edition of the Debate Night programme will air at 20:00 on Tuesday 14 March on BBC One Scotland.
Candidates Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf will face questions from host Stephen Jardine and an audience in Edinburgh.
The debate will also be streamed live on the BBC News website and on the iPlayer.
BBC Scotland's head of news and current affairs, Gary Smith, said: "This promises to be a big moment in the campaign."
The three candidates are also taking part in a series of leadership hustings, starting in Cumbernauld on Wednesday night.
The SNP originally said on Tuesday that journalists would not be allowed into the events to create a "safe space" for members.
But party bosses performed a partial u-turn after the BBC, STV, ITN and Sky joined together to challenge the ban on journalists.
Ms Forbes, Ms Regan and Mr Yousaf will also take part in a live televised debate on STV on Tuesday 7 March.
The Debate Night Leadership Special takes place at 20:00 on Tuesday 14 March in BBC One Scotland.