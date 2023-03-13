SNP leadership: Voting opens as race enters final fortnight
- Published
Voting in the SNP leadership election is set to open as the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon enters its final fortnight.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and ex-minister Ash Regan are in the running to become Scotland's next first minister.
Party members will be able to vote online from 12:00 using the Single Transferable Vote system.
The result will be announced after the ballot closes at noon on 27 March.
Party members will be asked to rank the three candidates in order of preference, and if no single candidate secures more than 50% of votes on first preferences, the person in third place will be eliminated.
The SNP membership once stood at more than 125,000 but that figure is believed to have declined over the past four years.
The Mail on Sunday reported that the polling firm running the leadership ballot had received the names of 78,000 individuals from party headquarters.
Ms Sturgeon, who announced her resignation last month, has indicated she would not be publicly backing any of the three candidates.
But on Saturday Deputy First Minister John Swinney and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn both endorsed Mr Yousaf.
Mr Swinney's intervention prompted Ms Forbes' campaign manager to suggest the SNP hierarchy were "absolutely panicking".
Mr Yousaf has denied this, saying the endorsements were a "sign of strength" and evidence that his campaign has momentum.
The Glasgow Pollok MSP also dismissed suggestions he was simply the continuity candidate and vowed his leadership would be different.
He told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show: "I am my own man and will do things my own way. I will have my own leadership approach.
"I have a lot of admiration, as you would imagine, for the excellent work Nicola Sturgeon has done as first minister.
"But she had a certain leadership approach. Mine would be less inner circle and more big tent."
Snap election
Mr Yousaf said he would consider a snap Holyrood election and "any means necessary" so long as it was legal in order to secure independence.
Asked whether he would serve in a Kate Forbes cabinet if she was victorious, he said he would need assurances on policy.
Last week Ms Forbes criticised his record in government during the STV leadership debate.
She also said there was room for Mr Yousaf on her ministerial team before quipping "maybe not in health".
Ahead of the polls opening the health secretary, who will be campaigning in Stirling on Monday, will pledge to stand up to any attempt to "trample over our democracy".
He will say: "Inclusivity, equality and respect for everyone were key pillars on which the Yes movement was built in the lead up to 2014.
"As a party, we cannot afford to have a leader who pulls us off that progressive path that will deliver us the independence for Scotland that we crave.
"It is so important that any SNP leader and first minister stands up to Westminster attacks and attempts to undermine Scotland's Parliament and its democratic will."
On Sunday Ms Forbes launched a "mini manifesto" for the leadership election which set out her stance on issues ranging from the economy, the NHS and tackling poverty.
Making a pitch to SNP members, she said: "We need a first minister who will lead us to independence, and it's coming sooner than people think.
"I believe I've got what it takes to be the next first minister of Scotland, the first minister who will lead Scotland to independence."
Ms Forbes came under fire early in the campaign after she revealed she would not have voted for same-sex marriage if she had been an MSP at the time, although she has also promised to uphold the rights of every Scot.
"We need a first minister who the people of Scotland can trust - a first minister who commands confidence," she said.
"No-one can accuse me of not delivering, of bending under pressure or being unprincipled."
Elsewhere, ex-community safety minister Ash Regan insisted she was in the SNP leadership contest to win it - despite being regarded as an outsider.
Ms Regan, who quit the Scottish government last year so she could vote against gender recognition reforms, accepted she was "probably the least well-known" of the candidates.
But she told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme on Sky News: "At the moment we understand that a large amount of the membership are still undecided, it is a very short contest.
"But I have had many people get in touch with me recently to say that they think I am the only hope for the SNP."
Ms Regan said the country was at a crossroads but she would use any future Scottish or Westminster election as a means of establishing a majority for independence.
She added: "I believe I am the candidate setting out a credible, democratic means for Scotland to express its will at the ballot box and to give Scotland that choice over their own future."
Among those who have confirmed their support for Mr Yousaf are the Scottish Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson and SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black.
Ms Forbes' backers include veteran SNP MSPs Fergus Ewing, Annabelle Ewing and Christine Grahame as well as her campaign manager, Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson.
One of the party's best known MPs, Joanna Cherry KC, has given her support to Ms Regan.
The three leadership candidates will take part in an hour-long Debate Night programme from Edinburgh at 20:00 on Tuesday 14 March on BBC One Scotland.