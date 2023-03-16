Overdue CalMac ferries hit by further delays
The two CalMac ferries that are being built at the Ferguson shipyard on the Clyde have been hit by a further delay.
One of the boats - hull 801 which will be called the Glen Sannox - will now not be ready until the autumn rather than May of this year.
The second ferry, known as hull 802, had been due to be handed over in March of next year but will now not be ready until the autumn of that year.
An additional £6m will also be allocated to help complete the ferries.
The ferries are already five years behind schedule, with the cost of the project three times more than was originally estimated.
Announcing the latest delay, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said "persistent design gaps and build errors" meant that "progress has been slower than planned for the 801 vessel".
Mr Swinney added: "It is a matter of great disappointment that a further revision to the timescale for delivery has been necessary.
"I welcome the chief executive's assurances that Ferguson Marine will continue their best endeavours to deliver both vessels sooner than these dates.
"The chief executive has also set out plans for the MV Glen Sannox to have a sustained testing and sea trials period to help ensure a smooth entry into service later this year."
It emerged earlier this week that £87,000 was paid to six senior managers at the nationalised shipyard, with Scotland's public spending watchdog saying it was "unacceptable" that the money had not been cleared by the Scottish government.
Ferguson Marine chief executive David Tydeman insisted that the Glen Sannox was "coming to life" following a successful spell in drydock, with its main engines, propellers, generators and radar working.
He added: "We are obviously disappointed to extend the delivery timescales for both vessels but after sensible conversations with the broader stakeholders, there are compelling reasons for doing so.
"We will be able to hand over ships that have completed extensive sea trials and are fully equipped to run as dual fuel vessels, as originally planned."