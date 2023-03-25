Greens: New FM must have 'progressive values'
The Scottish Greens say they will quit the government if the new first minister does not share their "progressive values".
Co-leader Patrick Harvie said they were a "necessity" if the power-sharing agreement with the SNP was to continue.
Lorna Slater said a commitment to climate justice and trans rights were "non-negotiable".
Humza Yousaf is the only one of the three SNP leadership candidates who says he will continue the agreement.
The Green politicians' comments are seen as the clearest signal yet that they would not work with Kate Forbes or Ash Regan, who are also standing to replace Nicola Sturgeon.
They spoke at their party conference in Clydebank, West Dunabrtonshire, as voting continues in the contest to succeed Ms Sturgeon. The result of that ballot will be announced on Monday.
Ms Slater, who is also co-leader of the party, said she wanted the Greens to stay in government and continue their work.
"But not at any cost," she added.
"We will only vote for the SNP's new leader to become first minister if they are committed to the politics of cooperation," she said.
"If they respect and share our values of equality and environmentalism. If they will prioritise climate justice. And if they agree that trans rights are human rights and that our trans siblings cannot be used as political fodder by Westminster.
"These are fundamental issues for us. They are non-negotiable. If the next first minister shares these values then we would not just remain in government. We should redouble our efforts to build a fairer, greener, and independent Scotland."
She said the party would put itself in the best position it could to "deliver change".
"If that is in opposition to an SNP government that has lost its way and abandoned its commitments to cooperation, equality and environmental progress then so be it," she added.
"With regret, that is where we would go. Because Scottish Greens will always work for people and for planet, and you can't do that in partnership with a first minister who has already set themselves in opposition to both."
Mr Yousaf is the only candidate committed to challenging Westminster's veto of gender recognition reforms passed by Holyrood.
He has said he would continue the partnership arrangement with the Greens.
Ms Forbes has said she is willing to work with the party, but her drive to put economic prosperity "front and centre" was "non-negotiable".
And she has said she would not have voted for the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, and has suggested she may not go to court to defend it.
Meanwhile Ash Regan has claimed the SNP is being "held hostage" by the Greens, warning about the "tail wagging the dog" on social policy - in particular the gender reforms which saw her quit government.
Mr Harvie said he wanted to be able to co-operate with the new leader.
"We need to be clear that a sincere commitment to progressive values cannot be an optional extra in a choice of a first minister; it is a necessity," he told the conference.
"And it's not just the policies and the values. It's also about the constructive way of working that's written into the Bute House Agreement - genuinely both sides seeking common ground.
"Yesterday I'm told that Kate Forbes said that she wanted to keep working with us… even though she has made it clear in a televised debate that working together simply meant us accepting her agenda… that's hardly the spirit of cooperation.
"But conference, there is so much more to what we can deliver if, and only if, we see a first minister who shares our commitment to the progressive values, the genuine spirit of cooperation, and the bold policy programme that runs through the agreement you approved."