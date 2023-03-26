Death of man found in flat fire suspicious - police
Police say they are treating the death of man whose body was found in a flat fire as suspicious.
Officers were made aware of the blaze in Renton, West Dunbartonshire, at about 07:25 on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to the fire in a flat in Tontine Park and the body of a man was found inside.
"Officers are treating the death as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances," a Police Scotland spokesperson said.
"Additional officers will be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community. Anyone with concerns can approach these officers."