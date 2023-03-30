Yousaf's first FMQs hit by series of disruptions
- Published
Humza Yousaf's first question session in the Scottish Parliament has been hit by a series of disruptions from climate protestors.
The public gallery in the Holyrood chamber was eventually cleared after the session had to be suspended five times in the first 15 minutes.
A party of school children who had been watching were later allowed to return.
The interruptions have been an almost weekly occurrence during First Minister's Questions since the start of the year, with the parliament's presiding officer pledging to take action to stop them.
Addressing MSPs, Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said: "I don't think I can adequately express my deep regret that such action is required in our national parliament.
"I'm extremely sorry for the overwhelming majority of those who have travelled to the parliament today to watch their elected representatives at work."
After one group of schoolchildren was allowed to remain, SNP MSP Stuart McMillan, in a point of order, asked that another group from his constituency were returned, prompting a further suspension of business.
Protests have become a regular feature of FMQs in recent months, but today might have been a new record with FIVE inside the first set of questions.
Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone told MSPs that there are plans to try to crack down on this.
But they chiefly consist of banning the use of mobile phones in the chamber, it is not clear if they will have a decisive effect.
Indeed given the protests consist entirely of people shouting, it's difficult to think of a foolproof method to actually prevent them.
The public gallery has been cleared for today.
The absolute last resort would be to bar people from sitting there at all - something which the parliamentary authorities will be loathe to consider, given that transparent scrutiny is the whole point of Holyrood.