Scottish deposit return scheme delayed until March
Scotland's controversial deposit return scheme will now not launch until March of next year, the country's first minister has announced.
The scheme, which is aimed at increasing the number of single-use drinks bottle and cans that are recycled, was due to start in August.
But it has faced fierce opposition from many small breweries and distillers.
Humza Yousaf announced the delay as he set out his priorities for his government over the next three years.
Mr Yousaf also confirmed that proposals to restrict alcohol advertising will be sent "back to the drawing board" as part of his efforts to "reset" the government's relationship with business.
And a six-month trial will see peak rail fares scrapped across the ScotRail network from October.
His statement was largely overshadowed by the arrest of the SNP's treasurer, Colin Beattie, on Tuesday morning by police officers who are investigating the party's finances.
Mr Yousaf said he remained committed to the deposit return scheme "as a way to increase recycling, reduce litter and help achieve our net zero ambitions".
He added: "We recognise the uncertainty that continues to be created as a result of the UK government delaying the decision to exclude the scheme from the Internal Market Act. We had hoped for that decision this week - but it has not come."
The first minister also said that he and Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater - the Scottish Green MSP who has been driving the introduction of the scheme - had heard the concerns of business over its readiness for launch in August.
He said: "As a result, we will now delay the launch of the scheme to the 1st of March 2024. This provides 10 months for businesses to get ready.
"We will use that additional time to work with businesses, and Circularity Scotland, to address concerns with the scheme and ensure a successful launch next year."
A package of measures, Mr Yousaf said, would also be put in place to "simplify and de-risk" the scheme.