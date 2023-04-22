Douglas Ross prompts Holyrood security alert over toy gun delivery
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross prompted a Holyrood security alert after ordering a toy gun which was delivered to his office.
Police Scotland said it was made aware of concern for a package at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the force said the item was checked and found to pose no risk.
The Scottish Conservatives said the item was intended as a toy for Mr Ross' son.
A spokesman said: "The wrong item was purchased and it was also delivered to the wrong address. It will be returned.
"Douglas is grateful to the security team for their action and understanding."
It is understood Mr Ross did not purchase the item personally and his family intended to purchase a toy laser gun.
A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: "We don't comment on individual security matters.
"As you would expect, all mail to all MSPs is screened for anything potentially harmful."
Security measures
The parliament has recently ramped up security measures following a series of protests in the chamber.
First Minister's Questions has repeatedly been targeted by vocal demonstrations about the climate crisis, housing and other issues.
In response, Holyrood has introduced new rules on ticketing for the public gallery, requiring members of the public to show photo identification.
Mobile phones have also been banned from the gallery.