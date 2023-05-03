SNP signs contract with new auditors
The SNP has signed a contract with a new auditor more than six months after the previous firm quit, the BBC can reveal.
Sources said the party now hopes to be able to file its accounts in time to meet key deadlines.
The SNP's Westminster group risks losing £1.2m of public funding if it does not submit audited accounts by 31 May.
The party must also file its accounts with the Electoral Commission in July.
A source told the BBC: "Humza Yousaf, Stephen Flynn and their teams have had to put in some shift to fix the situation they inherited but they've managed to turn things around in a matter of weeks and both the party and the Westminster group now have auditors in place."
It comes amid an ongoing police investigation into the party's finances that saw Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell - who was until recently the SNP's chief executive - and former treasurer Colin Beattie being arrested last month.
Both men were subsequently released without charge pending further investigation.
