SNP's special conference on independence gets new date
- Published
The SNP is to hold an independence convention in Dundee next month.
The event, which will take place in the city's Caird Hall on 24 June, was meant to happen in March but was postponed because of the SNP leadership race.
The party's depute leader Keith Brown said the conference would be attended by party members and "solely focused" on how to hold a legally-binding referendum.
The SNP has also announced its annual conference will be in Aberdeen.
Mr Brown said: "We have won election after election and have a cast-iron mandate for a fresh independence referendum - but the Westminster system is refusing to respect Scotland's democratic wishes.
"As the only mass membership political party in Scotland, we are calling on our members - the lifeblood of our party and movement - to help us secure that key vote that our country needs."
'Clear pathway'
The Scottish Conservatives said plans for the conference showed the SNP "have no interest in tackling Scotland's real priorities, but prefer to talk among themselves about their favourite obsession".
The party's constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said: "They've even dropped the pretence that this meeting had anything to do with democracy - because they know most Scots reject their separatist agenda - and are now calling it a special independence convention.
"Humza Yousaf couldn't make it clearer that this is continuity SNP - continuing to push their divisive plans and ignoring the real issues."
Plans for a special conference on independence were first announced in December last year when it was billed as an opportunity to set out a "clear pathway" on Scotland's constitutional future.
It followed a UK Supreme Court ruling that Holyrood does not have the power to stage another referendum.
The conference was scheduled to take place in Edinburgh in March but was postponed after Nicola Sturgeon resigned as first minister and the SNP had to select a new leader.