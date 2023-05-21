De facto referendum is still an option, says indyref minister
- Published
Using the next general election as a "de facto referendum" is still an option, the Scottish government's independence minister has said.
Jamie Hepburn said "no option should be taken off the table" ahead of a special SNP independence convention next month.
Mr Hepburn also revealed the Scottish government will resume publishing a series of papers which set out the case for a Yes vote.
Opposition parties have criticised the SNP's renewed focus on independence.
Labour's shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray argued the cost of living crisis should be a bigger priority for SNP ministers.
Appearing on the BBC Scotland Sunday Show, Mr Hepburn said the SNP would use the independence convention event on 24 June to "discuss what our platform will be in advance of the 2024 general election".
Asked if the possibility of a de facto referendum approach was still on the table, he said: "The first minister has said that so long as it's rightly within the parameters of a legal, electoral route then no option should be taken off the table.
"So that will form part of our discussion."
First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he wants a "consistent majority for independence" and will focus on making the case for a Yes vote because he knows pushing for a referendum immediately will be rejected.
But when Nicola Sturgeon was first minister she said she wanted to use the next UK general election - which must be held by January 2025 at the latest - as a de facto referendum.
This would involve treating the votes for the SNP at a general election as votes for independence and then looking to open negotiations with the UK government about Scotland's exit from the UK.
However, the UK government has previously dismissed the idea, which has also attracted some criticism within the SNP.
The convention in Dundee next month is likely to form part of more activity from the SNP on the issue of a second independence referendum.
Mr Hepburn told BBC Scotland that in the coming weeks another paper on the case for independence, produced by a team of Scottish government civil servants, will be published.
The first paper of this series - called Independence in the Modern World. Wealthier, Happier, Fairer: Why Not Scotland? - made comparisons between Scotland and other European countries and was published in June last year.
Subsequent papers were billed as looking at areas including currency, tax and spend, defence, social security and pensions, and EU membership and trade.
'Same old story'
Writing in the Sunday National newspaper, Humza Yousaf also pledged a "summer of independence campaign activity" which would "take our positive message to every corner of the country".
He said the party was working hard to organise regional independence assemblies, something he pledged on the campaign trail for the SNP leadership.
Labour's shadow Scottish secretary Mr Murray said the Scottish government should be "concentrating on bread and butter issues".
He added: "It's the same old story, over and over again.
"The Scottish public will not be very amused that during the worst cost of living crisis in history the SNP are reverting to type and talking about independence.
"Why we have a very expensive £100,00-a-year minister for independence when we need everyone's focus on the cost of living crisis is completely beyond my comprehension."
Donald Cameron, Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman, added: "Jamie Hepburn couldn't have made it more obvious that the SNP have no intention of tackling Scotland's real priorities.
"They're having yet another conference, just for their members, on how to break up the UK - something Scots decisively rejected."