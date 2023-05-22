What happens next in the Margaret Ferrier case?
A crunch by-election looks likely in Scotland after a recommendation to suspend MP Margaret Ferrier was upheld.
The MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West broke pandemic rules by speaking in parliament while awaiting the results of a Covid test in September 2020.
After learning she had tested positive, she took a train home to Glasgow rather than isolating.
Her suspension could lead to a by-election - so what happens next and what does it mean for her constituency?
Will there be a by-election?
The Commons' standards committee recommended in March that the MP should be suspended for 30 days.
Ms Ferrier appealed the judgement, but it was upheld on Monday and will be voted on by MPs, although no date has yet been set for this to take place.
It is widely expected to be endorsed, which would trigger a recall petition.
If it signed by more than 10% of eligible voters in the constituency within six weeks, the MP is removed from their seat and a by-election called.
The electorate for Rutherglen and Hamilton West in the 2019 general election was 80,918 - therefore just over 8,000 people would have to sign the petition to remove Ms Ferrier.
How do recall petitions work?
The recall procedure for MPs was introduced in 2015 in response to the MPs' expenses scandal in the run up to the 2010 general election.
MPs can be recalled under three circumstances:
- if they are convicted of any offence and jailed or detained
- if they are suspended for more than 10 sitting days (or more than 14 days if the sitting days are not specified) - which applies to Ms Ferrier
- if they are convicted of making false or misleading parliamentary allowances claims
A petition officer then arranges for the petition to be open for six weeks.
According to House of Commons Library, electors can sign it in person at a signing station or by post or proxy.
If the 10% threshold is reached the petition officer informs the Speaker of the House of Commons - the seat becomes vacant when this notice is given.
Two MPs have been recalled through this process both in 2019 - Labour's Fiona Onasanya of Peterborough and Conservative Chris Davies of Brecon and Radnorshire.
Ms Onasanya, who lied to police over a speeding ticket, had been jailed for three months for perverting the course of justice.
Meanwhile Mr Davies had pleaded guilty to two charges of making a false expenses claim.
A recall petition was held in North Antrim, Northern Ireland in September 2018 over the DUP's Ian Paisley, but failed to get enough signatures.
The Commons had voted to suspend him for failing to declare two holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government and lobbying on its behalf.
This will be the first recall petition held in Scotland.
People can campaign for or against recall petitions and the Electoral Commission has rules in place for spending and donations on such campaigns.
Do you need a voter ID?
Voters who want to sign the Margaret Ferrier recall petition will need voter ID because of new rules introduced by the UK government.
The government said the measure would stop votes being stolen, although this is quite unusual in the UK.
From 4 May this year, voters in Scotland need to show photo identification to vote at polling places in UK parliamentary by-elections and recall petitions.
The rule will also apply to general elections from October, though not in Scottish parliamentary or local government contests.
Thousands of people did not vote in England's local elections this month as they did not have correct ID, according to council data collected by the BBC.
This was a relatively small number of voters, although campaigners warn this would not capture all those affected.
Accepted forms of ID include:
- passports
- driving licences
- Older or Disabled Person's bus passes
- Scottish National Entitlement Card
You can use out-of-date ID as long as you look the same.
A full list of accepted documents can be found here.