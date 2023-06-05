Deadline day for Scotland's deposit return scheme
The Scottish government's deadline for UK ministers to remove conditions on Scotland's deposit return scheme (DRS) is due to expire on Monday.
The scheme could be scrapped if ministers do not backtrack on denying permission for glass to be included.
First Minister Humza Yousaf set the Monday ultimatum in a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday.
But Scottish Secretary Alister Jack made it clear on Sunday that there will be no green light given for glass.
Last week, UK ministers approved a partial exemption to the Internal Market Act for the deposit scheme, but stipulated glass could not be involved north of the border.
Mr Jack told BBC Scotland's Sunday Show the UK government should not change its position and the exclusion of glass remains a condition of their support.
The Scottish government will meet on Tuesday to discuss the implications if Mr Sunak does not respond to the first minister's deadline on Monday.
"The cabinet will have to make a decision on what remains of the scheme if it has been sabotaged by the UK government," the SNP's deputy leader Keith Brown told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme.
"We hope Rishi Sunak can bring some pressure to bear on Alister Jack to see some sense."
'Not something unusual'
Mr Brown accused the Scottish secretary of "scandalous mis-representation" in stating that the Scottish DRS would not be recycling glass, but crushing it and using it as aggregate for filling roads.
Circularity Scotland, the administrator of the scheme, said Mr Jack's claim was "totally inaccurate" and that a target of 90% for the remelting and reuse of glass would rise to 95% once the scheme was launched.
If it goes live as planned in March 2024, the deposit return scheme would see a 20p charge placed on drinks containers which would be refunded to consumers upon their return in a bid to increase recycling levels.
Mr Brown added that including glass in the scheme was "not something new or bizarre or unusual" and that 51 other countries had managed to launch similar schemes which included glass.
"There is no reason why Scotland can't do that," he said. "It is the best thing for our environment.
"I think people are bemused by why the UK government is taking this approach. We know action has to be taken. The effectiveness of the scheme is reduced by about a third if you remove glass."
In his letter to Mr Sunak, Mr Yousaf urged a rethink on removing glass, citing "a significant impact on business".
The UK government has said deposit return schemes should be consistent across the UK.
Mr Jack said on Sunday there would be a single bar code system and membership of just one scheme would be needed instead of multiple schemes so there would be no extra costs.
He said having no glass in the scheme "makes sense" as "that's what industry have asked us to do", adding he had received more than 1,000 letters of concern from businesses about the Scottish DRS.
"It's those concerns that we've taken into account when we've come to our conclusion because we believe the deposit charge should be the same and reciprocated across the UK," he said.
"If I get off the train in Carlisle and buy some recyclable material and it's 10p in Carlisle and 20p in Dumfries, I double my money. That makes no sense."
'Deeply unhelpful'
In his letter to the prime minister, Mr Yousaf had cited concerns raised by C&C Group - one of the country's biggest brewers and the company behind Tennent's Lager.
But, in correspondence Mr Jack received from the firm, seen by the BBC, the company said it had been "misrepresented".
It said it was "actively seeking and supports a UK-wide scheme introduced at the same time across the four UK nations".
Scottish Greens environment spokesman Mark Ruskell said on Monday that the DRS was now "on the brink" and there needed to be negotiation around the detail of the conditions set down by the UK government.
"Some of these conditions are very, very challenging," he told Good Morning Scotland.
"If the UK government continues to require the exclusion of glass, then clearly that will have an economic impact on the viability of the scheme. It will also have a very damaging impact on the environmental benefits of the scheme as well.
"It is not what was agreed back in 2019 between the UK government and all the nations of the UK. It's not the flexibility that was agreed and I think quite frankly the involvement of the Secretary of State for Scotland has been deeply unhelpful."