Scottish deposit return delayed until October 2025
- Published
The deposit return scheme in Scotland is to be delayed until October 2025 at the earliest.
It was supposed to go ahead next March.
In a Holyrood statement, Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater argued that she had been left with no choice after the UK government excluded glass from the Scottish scheme.
But she said she remained committed to introducing the recycling scheme - although it will be more limited than originally intended.
The delay means that the Scottish scheme is likely to launch at the same time as similar proposals for other parts of the UK.
Ms Slater said: "The overwhelming feedback from producers, retailers and hospitality is that they cannot prepare for a March launch based on the changes being required by the UK government without any certainty even about what those changes would be".