SNP advertises for Peter Murrell replacement
The SNP has advertised for a new chief executive to replace Peter Murrell who resigned during the party leadership contest.
Mr Murrell, who is married to former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, took responsibility for the party misleading the media over a drop in membership.
He has since been arrested and questioned by police investigating the SNP's fundraising and finances.
He was released without charge pending further inquiries.
The advert for his successor makes clear the party is looking for someone who can drive change in party governance and transparency.
The successful candidate has also to be familiar with financial and risk management.
The chief executive job comes with a salary of £95,000 a year. Applications are open until the end of June.