Màiri McAllan appointed new Scottish transport secretary
- Published
The transport brief in the Scottish government has been restored to cabinet level.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has added it to the portfolio of Net Zero and Just Transition Secretary Màiri McAllan, with experienced MSP Fiona Hyslop to return to government in a junior ministerial role.
It follows the resignation of Kevin Stewart as transport minister last week.
He cited issues with his mental health.
Subject to agreement by parliament and approval by the King, Ms Hyslop – who stepped down from the government after 14 years in 2021 – will report to Ms McAllan as the new transport minister.
Responsibility for the green economy will move from Ms McAllan's brief to Richard Lochhead, who will report to her for these issues. His new title will be small business, innovation, tourism and trade minister.
The role of Gillian Martin is also to be increased under an expanded minister for energy and the environment role.
Mr Yousaf said: "I am pleased to announce that I am strengthening the ministerial team on transport."
The first minister hailed Ms Hyslop as "one of the most experienced politicians in the Scottish Parliament".
"Her return to government means she can bring her decades of experience across government to bear on the challenges that exist, not least around ferry services," he said.
Mr Yousaf said the changes "will ensure that the significant policy plans of this government can be pursued with vigour".
It comes amid intense political and public pressure on the Scottish government over the country's ferry network.
In his resignation letter to the first minister, Mr Stewart said he had had bouts of low mental health since last October.
The Aberdeen Central representative will continue to sit as an SNP MSP.
Mr Stewart was given the transport brief by Mr Yousaf when the new first minister unveiled his government team in March this year, with his role including ministerial responsibility for Scotland's struggling CalMac ferry fleet.