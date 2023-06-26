Former SNP treasurer Douglas Chapman to stand down at election
Former SNP national treasurer Douglas Chapman has announced he will stand down at the general election.
The MP for Dunfermline and West Fife follows Ian Blackford, Peter Grant and Angela Crawley who will also not run.
Mr Chapman resigned as party treasurer in May 2021, claiming he was not given enough information to do his job.
At the time, then deputy first minister John Swinney denied claims that police were investigating the whereabouts of £600,000 raised by SNP activists.
Police Scotland also confirmed there was no investigation into the party's finances at that time.
But Mr Chapman criticised a lack of support and information, despite a "resounding mandate" to introduce more transparency into SNP finances.
An ongoing investigation into party finances has since led to the arrest and subsequent release of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband, ex-SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.
Announcing his plans to stand down as an MP, Mr Chapman said he reached the decision after discussions with his "family and close political friends".
He added: "I intend to work hard for my constituents for the remainder of this parliament.
"I will continue to work towards our national mission to see Scotland become a confident, prosperous and happy independent nation."
It comes after Ian Blackford, the SNP's former Westminster leader, said earlier this month that he would stand down as MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber at the next general election.
SNP MP Peter Grant, who represents Glenrothes and Central Fife, also announced last week that he would not seek re-election.
Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley confirmed on Friday that she planned to stand down.