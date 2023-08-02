Robin Harper quits Scottish Greens as party has 'lost the plot'
- Published
Robin Harper has resigned his life membership of the Scottish Green party as he believes it has "lost the plot".
Mr Harper, the Green Party's first UK parliamentarian, quit in a letter to co-leader Patrick Harvie obtained by the Times newspaper.
The 82-year-old said he was concerned by the the party's stance on independence and the rights of the transgender community.
BBC Scotland News has asked the Scottish Greens for comment.
Mr Harper served as a Lothians MSP between 1999 and 2011 and was co-convener of the party from 2004-2008.
He said he had decided to stay clear of the Holyrood political scene when he left to work in the NGO environment sector.
Describing himself as "politically left of centre" he writes that he has been troubled by the party "moving into the gap left by the socialists".
He adds: "The question of independence came into sharp focus for me when I was invited to join the group 'Our Scottish Future', with whom I have since been active.
"The video I recorded for them, which you will find online, sums up my intention to fight any attempt to needlessly destroy the United Kingdom.
"You will also be aware of my serious concerns about the way we are handling the situation with the trans community."
The ex-MSP said he hoped the Scottish Parliament would return to "listening mode" when reports are published into gender services.
He added: "I believe that a complete overhaul of the way our child and adolescent mental health services are working is essential and urgent."
Mr Harper's letter continued: "My concern that the SGP's public image has been damaged by its failure to co-operate meaningfully with other interests, including the Westminster government, is reinforced by the huge number of friends, acquaintances and random contacts who have expressed to me an opinion that the Scottish Green Party has lost the plot.
"I am aware that former colleagues and friends in the SGP may be sorry - and even offended - by my decision to resign from the party and I apologise for not attempting to speak up within the party before coming to this decision.
"Nevertheless, I believe that if the Scottish Green Party wishes to retain the respect of the nation, it needs to approach its task with a more constructive mindset and a willingness to co-operate."
He added that the party was "no longer a campaigning pressure group" but rather a political party.
As a result he warned that its elected representatives "should listen as much as they shout, or the Green agenda will not progress".
Mr Harper concludes: "It goes without saying that I remain, as I have been all my life, a passionate champion of the environment."