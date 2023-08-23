Two admit racially abusing FM Humza Yousaf
Two people have admitted racially abusing Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf and hurling offensive remarks at two other senior SNP politicians.
Tracie Currie, 35, and Carl O'Brien, 25, pleaded guilty to targeting Mr Yousaf in Dundee on 25 February.
The pair repeatedly made racist remarks about Mr Yousaf and prejudiced comments about religion in the city's Seagate.
Currie and O'Brien will appear before Dundee Sheriff Court again in October.
The court also heard that on the same day they directed verbal abuse towards local SNP MSP Shona Robison - who is now deputy first minister - and Dundee West MP Chris Law.
These offences were committed at the party's parliamentary office on Old Glamis Road.
Separately, a day earlier, O'Brien repeatedly phoned the Dundee SNP parliamentary office and made offensive remarks.
Nominations for the SNP leadership contest closed on 24 February and Mr Yousaf was one of three candidates.
The then health secretary went on to narrowly win the contest and was formally sworn in as Nicola Sturgeon's successor in March.
Currie pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest and struggling outside a police station on Bell Street in Dundee as well as being in possession of cocaine, which the court accepted.
O'Brien denied a further charge of threatening and abusive behaviour, which was also accepted by the court.
Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued bail on both Currie and O'Brien.