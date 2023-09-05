Humza Yousaf announces plan to improve childcare
- Published
First Minister Humza Yousaf has confirmed new measures to improve childcare in Scotland.
The SNP leader also said he would raise the Scottish Child Payment, improve social care pay and tackle poverty.
The announcements were made as part of the programme for government speech, which comes at the start of each new parliamentary year at Holyrood.
Mr Yousaf said the plan was "unashamedly anti-poverty and pro-growth".
Opposition leaders said it failed to address the major challenges Scotland faces.
The first minister said the government would focus on supporting women, who were "disproportionately affected" by the pressures of modern life.
He announced a pilot for care from nine months to the end of primary school, plans to accelerate care expansion for two-year olds and more scope for parents to personally manage childcare.
The SNP leader said the government would improve childminder recruitment and boost pay to a £12 per hour minimum from April.
Children aged three and four in Scotland currently get 1,140 hours of free care a year.
Echoing a promise made during his time as health secretary, Mr Yousaf said social care workers in direct care roles would see their pay rise to £12 an hour, leading to a pay increase from April of up to £2,000 a year for full-time workers.
In other measures designed to combat poverty, the SNP leader told MSPs the government would remove income thresholds for the Best Start food programme by February, meaning a further 20,000 mothers and children would benefit from financial support for milk and healthy food.
Mr Yousaf told MSPs the "driving mission" of his government was to tackle the "scourge" of poverty.
He pledged investment of more than £400m in the Scottish Child Payment to provide more than £1,000 a year to over 300,000 children.
The first minister said this would come as part of £1bn in extra funding for social security measures.
He said other anti-poverty measures would include the fulfilment of a vow to expand school meals to primary six and seven pupils.
However, the programme document published by the Scottish government said this would not be completed until 2026.
New bills
There were 14 bills in this year's programme for government.
However three of them - Education, Housing and the Scottish Aggregates Tax bills - featured in the plans unveiled by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon a year ago.
The new bills include a Cladding Remediation Bill to introduce a levy in Scotland - replicating the UK government's Building Safety Levy, an Agriculture Bill to create a new framework for rural support and a Land Reform Bill to make land ownership more transparent.
The government will also consult on curbing the sale of disposable vapes, including consulting on an outright ban.
Mr Yousaf also backed bills to criminalise misogynistic abuse and create safe access zones for abortion clinics.
He touched on his own experience of baby loss as he pledged to improve the treatment of women and their families after a miscarriage.
And the first minister committed to the creation of a certificate and memorial book of pregnancy and baby loss - a policy backed by Ms Sturgeon in her final weeks as first minister.
The first minister cited his grandfather, Muhammad Yousaf, who was a small business owner and claimed there was "no way" he could have done so without "the support of society".
As part of his pro-business pledges, he announced a £15m plan to support innovation and entrepreneurship.
Mr Yousaf told MSPs he would seek a deal with the onshore wind industry to halve the consenting time for new section 36 wind farms.
The government will invest £750m to help provide affordable homes and spend £60m this year on buying empty properties for use as affordable homes, the first minister said.
However, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross described Mr Yousaf's plan as "tinkering around the edges" of public service challenges.
"Consultations and trials rather than promises and delivery," he said. "Extreme green policies that will devastate our economy and rural communities and of course, very predictably, an overwhelming focus on the SNP's obsession with independence."
Labour chief Anas Sarwar welcomed some of the proposals, including those to improve pay for social care staff, to take action on affordable housing and measures to combat misogyny.
However, he said the programme for government failed to address the "twin crises" of the cost of living and issues with the NHS.