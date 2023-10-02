SNP MPs face challengers in selection battles
SNP MPs are facing off with challengers in selection contests to stand for the party in the next general election.
Though many MPs have already been reselected, others have stood down and some seats are being contested.
Some of the challenges have highlighted tensions within the party, particularly after former SNP minister Fergus Ewing was suspended from the Holyrood group.
For MPs facing contests, the constituency party ballots have opened to anyone registered as a local member.
The results will be announced on 12 October.
In seats where MPs are standing down, voting will begin on 12 October, with the outcome announced on 26 October.
Boundary changes in some Scottish constituencies are increasing competition for selection in certain seats, while healthy SNP majorities in some areas make them more attractive to candidates.
For instance Dundee East, which is to become Arbroath and Broughty Ferry as a result of boundary changes, is predicted to be particularly well subscribed. It will be vacated by outgoing SNP MP Stewart Hosie, who is standing down at the next election.
Seven other SNP MPs have so far announced they are stepping aside - including deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black and former group leader Ian Blackford.
Douglas Chapman, Angela Crawley, Peter Grant, John McNally and Philippa Whitford are also quitting at the next general election, which must be held by January 2025.
SNP MPs are not automatically reselected to stand, they require either a nomination by their local campaigns committee, or 50 local branch members.
Here are the key selection contests to keep an eye on.
East Kilbride and Strathaven
East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow MP Dr Lisa Cameron is facing a challenge for the new East Kilbride and Strathaven seat from Grant Costello, a digital manager for the SNP's Westminster group who lives in the constituency.
Mr Costello has been publicly backed by SNP Culture Minister Christina McKelvie and MSP Collette Stevenson.
Dr Cameron claimed she has been "ostracised" by the party after speaking out over the handling of allegations against former Westminster chief whip Patrick Grady.
She did not rule out standing down and triggering a by-election if she did not win the nomination.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said her remarks "didn't reflect" his experience of the situation in Westminster.
Separately, party sources told BBC Scotland News they did not recognise her claims and that there was unhappiness in the party after a leaked letter emerged that Dr Cameron had written to the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.
It seemed to back his decision to block the Scottish government's gender recognition reform (GRR) legislation.
There is also said to be unhappiness within the local party with the number of taxpayer-funded overseas trips Dr Cameron has taken in her role as a parliamentarian as well as a view she is "not a team player".
Dr Cameron told BBC Scotland News: "To double down on targeting someone who has undergone 12 months of counselling after standing up for a victim of sexual harassment at the hands of the SNP, is truly reprehensible.
"There is an unfortunate denial mentality that persists but there are 12 months of counselling records to confirm my ordeal and party leaders were made aware."
She added: "In terms of the GRR, like some colleagues in the Scottish Parliament I am a constituency MP foremost, women's concerns shouldn't be ignored and I asked for a resolution that respects everyone's rights whilst not undermining the devolution process in my letter."
Glasgow East
Two SNP frontbenchers will go head to head in Glasgow East.
David Linden, the current MP, is facing a challenge from former Westminster leadership contender Alison Thewliss. Her Glasgow Central constituency is disappearing under the boundary review.
It had been expected that she would only apply for Glasgow North, a vacant seat at the next election because sitting MP Mr Grady is standing down. However, Ms Thewliss is applying for both seats
Party sources said there was "more at stake" for Mr Linden, who used to work for his selection rival, because he is not standing in another seat.
Ms Thewliss' decision to contest Mr Linden has been described to BBC Scotland News as "odd".
Those close to Ms Thewliss said the new Glasgow East boundaries contain more of her current constituency than Glasgow North.
According to the Electoral Calculus website, 41% of the new Glasgow East constituency will be made up of the current Glasgow Central seat, while almost 60% is made up of the current Glasgow East constituency.
Argyll, Bute and Lochaber South
Former SNP chief whip Brendan O'Hara currently represents Argyll and Bute, but is facing a contest for the new Argyll, Bute and Lochaber South constituency.
Argyll and Bute councillor Math Campbell-Sturgess, who also works for an MSP and founded the English Scots for Yes campaign, is challenging the MP.
The BBC has been told there has been some unhappiness locally with events that eventually led to the expulsion of former SNP MP Angus MacNeil.
It was reported that Brendan O'Hara, who was chief whip at the time, had a "row" with the now independent MP over missing votes in the House of Commons.
A local activist said "some people are upset with the way it went down".
However, BBC Scotland News has also been told it will be seen as a surprise locally if O'Hara is not selected and that the challenge is more "in the interests of democracy" given it is a new seat.
Stirling and Strathallan
Stirling MP and Europe spokesperson Alyn Smith is facing a challenge from the husband of the local MSP for the new Stirling and Strathallan constituency,
Ahsan Khan is married to current Stirling MSP for Evelyn Tweed.
Mr Smith became an MP in 2019 and was previously a longstanding MEP in Brussels, having been elected as Scotland's youngest MEP in 2004.
He helped Mr Khan's campaign in the Dunblane Bridge of Allan by-election this year, which was won by the Conservatives.
Unlike some of the other seats which are being less evenly sliced, the new boundaries are almost entirely made up of the old seat.