Image caption Questions are being invited for the panels in Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders

Questions are being invited for panels debating the impact of public sector cuts in southern Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is holding two separate events in Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.

Members of the public with concerns can attend either debate or send in questions via email or Twitter.

The events are being held in Dumfries on 11 October and Newtown St Boswells on 13 October.

The programmes will offer a chance to hear directly from the people making the decisions about the future of public services.

Senior politicians will be on the panel, while the audience will include people with a vested interest in the future of all aspects of life in southern Scotland.

Twitter users can send a question with a direct message to @BBCScotSouth.

The Borders debate will take place on the evening of 13 October at the Tweed Horizons Centre near Newtown St Boswells.

To be part of that debate or to submit a question you should email selkirk.news@bbc.co.uk or phone 01750 724567.

The Dumfries event takes place two nights earlier at the Brigend Theatre in Dumfries.

To join the audience that night or put a question to the panel email dumfries@bbc.co.uk or phone 01387 268008.