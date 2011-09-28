Image caption A swimming pool has been a target for the local community in Lockerbie for many years

Councillors are being advised to agree to sell the site for a proposed swimming pool in Lockerbie to a local trust for just £1.

The deal would be provisional on the group securing funding to complete the project within three to five years.

The Lockerbie Leisure Trust has already raised more than £500,000 towards the costs of building the facility.

It could now take control of the former Caravan Park on the town's Glasgow Road with a view to constructing the pool.

Dumfries and Galloway Council has previously baulked at getting involved in the financial costs of the scheme.

It has been estimated it could cost about £3m to build with significant ongoing expense to run the facility.

However, the authority is now being advised to hand over a site to the local trust for the "nominal consideration" of £1.

A swimming pool in Lockerbie has been a target for the community for several years.

The purchase of a site would bring it a step closer, although the sale would only proceed if the trust can secure the funding to complete the project by 2016.

The council has previously expressed reservations about the opportunities to attract financial support for the scheme.