Kirkcudbright coastguard lands driving ban for speeding
- Published
A coastguard officer has been banned from driving after being caught speeding at 107mph on his motorbike.
John Hope, 56, of Dundrennan, near Kirkcudbright, admitted committing the offence on the A75 near Gatehouse-of-Fleet in May.
He was fined £900 and banned for four months at Kirkcudbright Sheriff Court after the Crown accepted a guilty plea to speeding.
He had originally been charged with driving dangerously.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.