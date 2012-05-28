Image caption The new visitor centre brings 15 new jobs and helps to safeguard 250 others

Johnstons of Elgin has completed a major investment in its Hawick site with the opening of a £1m visitor centre, cafe and retail outlet.

Director James Sugden said it would initially create 15 new jobs but also safeguard the 250 staff at the site.

The company set up its Hawick operation 28 years ago with just eight employees.

Its mill shop and visitor centre in Elgin attracts more than 200,000 visitors a year and it hopes for similar numbers in the Borders.

Mr Sugden said he saw a "bright future" for the manufacturing of luxury textiles in Scotland.

He said he hoped the latest investment along with plans for new advanced knitting machines would mark a "new period of progress" for the business and the textiles industry in Hawick.