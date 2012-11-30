Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault outside an Indian restaurant in the Borders.

The incident happened at about 01:30 on Friday on Market Street in Galashiels.

A 30-year-old man was outside the Spice of India restaurant when he was approached and attacked by three men.

The suspects then made off from the scene and the victim was taken to the Border General Hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries to his head and face.

Police are now keen to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack.

The suspects are all described as white, with two of them wearing light-coloured tops and the third wearing a dark top.

A police spokesman said: "This was a random and unprovoked assault resulting in the victim requiring medical attention in hospital.

"Anyone who was in or around Market Street in the early hours of Friday morning and remembers seeing anything suspicious should contact police immediately.

"Similarly, anyone who can assist us in tracing those responsible for this attack is asked to come forward."