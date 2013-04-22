A708 collapsed Moffat to Selkirk road scheduled to reopen
A Borders to Dumfries and Galloway link route which was shut after a large section collapsed into a stream is scheduled to reopen this week.
It should bring to an end a lengthy detour for drivers who would normally use the A708 Moffat to Selkirk road.
It was shut last week after part of the route near Grey Mare's Tail collapsed.
Following extensive engineering work, Dumfries and Galloway Council now hopes the road could open again as early as Wednesday afternoon.
A diversion from Selkirk round Peebles and Blyth Bridge is currently in operation.
The collapse is thought to have been the result of subsidence caused by poor weather conditions.
